Sunday, March 31, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, March 31

Posted By on Sun, Mar 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Micah Nelson "Particle Kid" plays the Old Steeple on Sunday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Micah Nelson "Particle Kid" plays the Old Steeple on Sunday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.
Particle Kid is the project of Micah Nelson, Willie Nelson’s youngest kid and a talented musician and prolific tourer in his own right. He returns for another spin through Humboldt County and his venue this time, the Old Steeple, is just about perfect to showcase his analog, acoustic, tape loop and digital hybrid sound. Folk and rock music done with an assist by some of the more warm and sublime electronic technology from the last 50 years. This is an early show at 7:30 p.m., and $25 gets you a ticket, plus a small processing fee if you buy online, which you’ll probably want to, given the chance this one has of selling out.
