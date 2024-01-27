A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan.27

Posted By on Sat, Jan 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Tuvan throat singing first came on my radar when I was a teenager, via the documentary Genghis Blues, where San Francisco blues musician Paul Pena learned the art over shortwave radio and was invited to Tuva to perform in one of their festivals. I even saw one of his hosts, the amazing Kongar-ool Ondar, do his harmonic singing live at Amoeba Records on Haight Street, a formative experience that is long gone but not forgotten, like the two artists I just mentioned. So I can say with some authority that any chance to see this music performed live by masters is well worth it. Luckily for us, Tuva’s Alash Ensemble is here in our county tonight at 7:30 p.m., and in the Old Steeple, which is a perfect venue for this kind of magic ($30, $25 advance).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 25, 2024 vol XXXV issue 4
Building a Safety Net

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation