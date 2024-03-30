Saturday, March 30, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, March 30
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Mar 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM
- courtesy of the band
- The New Pelicans play Wrangletown Cider, on Saturday, March 30, 7:30-10 p.m.
Even more local action tonight, all within block-party distance. The New Pelicans
are back at it again at Wrangletown Cider
, with doors at 7 p.m.
and music a half an hour later, terminating by 10 p.m. Southern roots and soul are likely on the docket ($10) A later-lasting show begins at Humbrews
at 8 p.m.
, with a danceable, sun-worshiping, market-style vibe running as a common thread through the lineup. The players are as follows: Loud Neighbors, Asha Nan, Samba Floresta
and Papa Haole & the Fleas
. Bring $5 for the door and your dancing shoes for the floor.
