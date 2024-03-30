Music Tonight: Saturday, March 30

click to enlarge courtesy of the band

The New Pelicans play Wrangletown Cider, on Saturday, March 30, 7:30-10 p.m.

Even more local action tonight, all within block-party distance.are back at it again at, with doors atand music a half an hour later, terminating by 10 p.m. Southern roots and soul are likely on the docket ($10) A later-lasting show begins atat, with a danceable, sun-worshiping, market-style vibe running as a common thread through the lineup. The players are as follows:and. Bring $5 for the door and your dancing shoes for the floor.