Saturday, March 30, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, March 30

Posted By on Sat, Mar 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The New Pelicans play Wrangletown Cider, on Saturday, March 30, 7:30-10 p.m. - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • The New Pelicans play Wrangletown Cider, on Saturday, March 30, 7:30-10 p.m.
Even more local action tonight, all within block-party distance. The New Pelicans are back at it again at Wrangletown Cider, with doors at 7 p.m. and music a half an hour later, terminating by 10 p.m. Southern roots and soul are likely on the docket ($10) A later-lasting show begins at Humbrews at 8 p.m., with a danceable, sun-worshiping, market-style vibe running as a common thread through the lineup. The players are as follows: Loud Neighbors, Asha Nan, Samba Floresta and Papa Haole & the Fleas. Bring $5 for the door and your dancing shoes for the floor.
