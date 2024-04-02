A+E

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, April 2

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Lindsay Lou - PHOTO BY DANA KALACHNIK
  • Photo by Dana Kalachnik
  • Lindsay Lou
Lindsay Lou is an alternative bluegrass and Americana artist whose journey of musical development took her from Michigan, the state of her formative years, to Nashville, the spiritual center of the Great Country Sound that might be more mythical than solid these days. What isn’t debatable is her considerable talent at songwriting, singing and strumming, whether solo or supported by the top-level musicians she has attracted throughout her career. Ms. Lou is playing at Humbrews tonight at 8 p.m., supported by similarly minded songster Jay Cobb Anderson, known outside of his solo work as a member of Portland bluegrass band Fruition ($20).
