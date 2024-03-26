Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 26

Monsoon
is an art rock act from Athens, Georgia, that has tasted a little bit of commercial success (literally, their music has been in a Toyota commercial) without giving up an inch of ground with their experimental bona fides. Tonight at 7 p.m.
the duo-plus will be landing at the Outer Space
in the midst of a tour supporting the latest record The Ghost Party
. Local sparkling grunge duo Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes
and Manic Moth
will provide local support. As always at this venue, it’s an all-ages, sober show and, while no one will be turned away from lack of funds, a $5-$10 sliding scale price is suggested.