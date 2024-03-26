A+E

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Music Tonight: Tuesday, March 26

Posted By on Tue, Mar 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Monsoon is an art rock act from Athens, Georgia, that has tasted a little bit of commercial success (literally, their music has been in a Toyota commercial) without giving up an inch of ground with their experimental bona fides. Tonight at 7 p.m. the duo-plus will be landing at the Outer Space in the midst of a tour supporting the latest record The Ghost Party. Local sparkling grunge duo Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes and Manic Moth will provide local support. As always at this venue, it’s an all-ages, sober show and, while no one will be turned away from lack of funds, a $5-$10 sliding scale price is suggested.
