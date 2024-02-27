Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 27

’s latest releaseis a rolling tone jeremiad preaching the lost gospel virtues of Old Testament instrumental guitar sounds. Fuzz and vibrato scraps of treble-sliding hacksaw blues are fleshed into a chaotic prophet’s new vision of revelation. Basically, an evening of rapture for all lovers of sonic electric guitar possibilities. This fantastic Philadelphia musician finds herself at thetonight atwith an excellent local supporting act,, featuring members of Comets on Fire and the amazing singer/guitarist($10).