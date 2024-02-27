A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 27

Posted By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Emily Robb’s latest release If I Am Misery Then Give Me Affection is a rolling tone jeremiad preaching the lost gospel virtues of Old Testament instrumental guitar sounds. Fuzz and vibrato scraps of treble-sliding hacksaw blues are fleshed into a chaotic prophet’s new vision of revelation. Basically, an evening of rapture for all lovers of sonic electric guitar possibilities. This fantastic Philadelphia musician finds herself at the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m. with an excellent local supporting act, Winter Band, featuring members of Comets on Fire and the amazing singer/guitarist Meg Baird ($10).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 22, 2024 vol XXXV issue 8
2024 Pet Photo Contest

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation