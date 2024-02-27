Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 27
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Emily Robb
’s latest release If I Am Misery Then Give Me Affection
is a rolling tone jeremiad preaching the lost gospel virtues of Old Testament instrumental guitar sounds. Fuzz and vibrato scraps of treble-sliding hacksaw blues are fleshed into a chaotic prophet’s new vision of revelation. Basically, an evening of rapture for all lovers of sonic electric guitar possibilities. This fantastic Philadelphia musician finds herself at the Miniplex
tonight at 8 p.m.
with an excellent local supporting act, Winter Band
, featuring members of Comets on Fire and the amazing singer/guitarist Meg Baird
($10).
