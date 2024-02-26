A+E

Monday, February 26, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday. Feb. 26

Posted By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Bolero! from San Francisco is a group dedicated to remembering the psychedelic rock sounds and Latin vibes that briefly made that city a beacon of youth culture in the 1960s and 1970s. A memory stone from an age before four decades of Reaganomics and venture capital turned that once-beautiful peninsula into a shittier version of Detroit/Delta City from Robocop. You can capture some of that lost magic for yourself in the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m., when the band teams up with The Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, a genuine immersive visual experience overseen by a chap named Lance Gordon who’s been Mad Hatter-ing this stuff since the first wave. Local cumbia masters Makenu fill out the bill nicely, don’t sleep on this one ($15).
