Sunday, February 18, 2024
Music Today: Sunday, Feb. 18
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Feb 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM
If you feel your Sunday would be improved by the addition of wine and live jazz in one of Eureka’s more artistically stimulating settings, then you must sidle on over to the Morris Graves Museum of Art
at 3 p.m.
I can’t speak for the specifics of the vinted refreshments, but I know for a fact that the tunes come courtesy of the good folks in Low Class Jazz
, a sextet featuring vocalist Jo Kuzelka. The price is an easy to quaff $5, $2 for students and seniors, and free for museum members and kiddos.
