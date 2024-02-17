A+E

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 17

The Miniplex is the place to go tonight if you are hankering for a showcase of local bands, courtesy of Lighthouse Records. I can vouch for Pill for Thrills as a solid chunk of fun, and have yet to enjoy the works of Queen Karma, Porcelain Dog and Dinner Service, but I look forward to the experience, particularly since there is a better than even chance I’ll be running sound. It’s an early gig at 7 p.m., valued at a very reasonable $5.
