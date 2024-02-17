Saturday, February 17, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 17
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Feb 17, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Miniplex
is the place to go tonight if you are hankering for a showcase of local bands, courtesy of Lighthouse Records. I can vouch for Pill for Thrills
as a solid chunk of fun, and have yet to enjoy the works of Queen Karma, Porcelain Dog
and Dinner Service
, but I look forward to the experience, particularly since there is a better than even chance I’ll be running sound. It’s an early gig at 7 p.m.
, valued at a very reasonable $5.
