Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 1

Comedy-rap curiois back in town tonight atat. Best known for his 2000 track “Because I Got High,” Afroman has kept the faith with touring in support of a steady stream of new material. He’s even running for president and, according to his website, has a fairly progressive platform, highlighting issues like legalization of marijuana, criminal justice and law enforcement reform, halting foreign war aid and converting some of the money into slavery reparations. Also “more sports celebrations.” So, he’s a pretty good contender for a write-in as far as I’m concerned ($30, $25 advance).