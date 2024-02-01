A+E

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 1

Posted By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 10:58 AM

Comedy-rap curio Afroman is back in town tonight at 9 p.m. at Humbrews. Best known for his 2000 track “Because I Got High,” Afroman has kept the faith with touring in support of a steady stream of new material. He’s even running for president and, according to his website, has a fairly progressive platform, highlighting issues like legalization of marijuana, criminal justice and law enforcement reform, halting foreign war aid and converting some of the money into slavery reparations. Also “more sports celebrations.” So, he’s a pretty good contender for a write-in as far as I’m concerned ($30, $25 advance).
