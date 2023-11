click to enlarge Shutterstock

I haven’t checked in onin a while, so in deference to that sweet little venue in my old neighborhood, Here’s a two-fer for the evening. Starting atand running for two hours, the livelywill be happening, then after a pause, at, you can enjoy a showcase of local bands, withand. If present, cover charges tend to vary and often there’s a suggested donation cup, so bring a little currency for the players.