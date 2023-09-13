A+E

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Cinema

Movie Tonight: Wednesday, Sept. 13

Posted By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Two movie nights in a week? Sure, but I have a very compelling case for this one. La Planete Sauvage or, to English-speaking audiences, The Fantastic Planet is a 1973 dystopic animated science fiction flick that uses its alien subjects to underscore some of the less pleasant aspects of our own species’ behaviors. But ignoring the plot, my main attraction to the film is that it contains one of the greatest soundtracks of all time, scored by French jazz great Alain Goraguer, who passed away in February of this year. It’s a genius work of psychedelic jazz and
rock that even sounds circus-like at times, with abstract, sighing vocalese meeting deeply effected electric guitar for a fantastic result. I’ve listened to it countless times. Check out the track “Les Fusées” for an excellent example of its general vibe. Anyway, the Arcata Theatre Lounge is the spot, the feature starts at 7:45 p.m., and $5 ($9 if you want a poster) is the price.
