On Passings and Returns 

(in honor of Petey Brucker)

The barn swallows are back, Fresh from their long flight north. They sit on my carport roof And sing their nesting song.

These old friends have returned On a day I mourn another friend, Dear Petey, who has passed on. I am grateful for their presence.

Like detritus, irretrievable losses Accumulate on our souls with time. Soon only memories and other faint Traces of our passing remain.

This is the way with life - Death, decay and forgetting So essential to enable Birth, growth and remembering.

The barn swallows are back, Reminding me of life's sweetness, Giving me help along the way Toward acceptance.

Felice Pace