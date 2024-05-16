Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

May 16, 2024 Arts + Scene » Poetry

On Passings and Returns 

By

(in honor of Petey Brucker)

The barn swallows are back,
Fresh from their long flight north.
They sit on my carport roof
And sing their nesting song.

These old friends have returned
On a day I mourn another friend,
Dear Petey, who has passed on.
I am grateful for their presence.

Like detritus, irretrievable losses
Accumulate on our souls with time.
Soon only memories and other faint
Traces of our passing remain.

This is the way with life -
Death, decay and forgetting
So essential to enable
Birth, growth and remembering.

The barn swallows are back,
Reminding me of life's sweetness,
Giving me help along the way
Toward acceptance.

Felice Pace

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print

Tags:

More Poetry »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Felice Pace

Latest in Poetry

support local journalism

Shop

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 16, 2024 vol XXXV issue 20
False Narratives

Digital Edition

guides



© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation