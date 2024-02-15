Thursday, February 15, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 15
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 8:58 AM
It isn’t exactly Metal Monday, but Savage Henry Comedy Club
steams ahead tonight with a loud line-up of merry noisemakers. Two Bay Area bands are in the mix: post-hardcore act Drought
and screamo group Máu
, along with local grind duo Klod
and the punks in Racket
. This all- ages funhouse starts at 7 p.m.
, with a sliding scale door price of $5-$10 and an understanding that a lack of funds won’t deny admission.
Tags: Savage Henry Comedy Club, Drought, metal music, Máu, Klod, Racket, punk music, Image