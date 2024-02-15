A+E

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 15

Posted By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 8:58 AM

It isn’t exactly Metal Monday, but Savage Henry Comedy Club steams ahead tonight with a loud line-up of merry noisemakers. Two Bay Area bands are in the mix: post-hardcore act Drought and screamo group Máu, along with local grind duo Klod and the punks in Racket. This all- ages funhouse starts at 7 p.m., with a sliding scale door price of $5-$10 and an understanding that a lack of funds won’t deny admission.
