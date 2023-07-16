Sunday, July 16, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, July 16
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Jul 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Arcata Main Street is continuing its summer arts market and concert series on the Arcata Plaza
today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This afternoon’s musical entertainment will be provided by Swingo Domingo
, an act I have yet to hear, something I hope to rectify if the sun’s out. Afterward, in the same vicinity at 7 p.m.
, the Outer Space
is hosting a pop and punk show, with Seattle’s Dining Dead
kicking it with locals Think Tank
and Blub
. This all-ages sober space has a mask requirement, and tonight’s entertainment comes with a $5-$10 suggested sliding scale entrance fee.
