Sunday, July 16, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, July 16

Posted By on Sun, Jul 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Arcata Main Street is continuing its summer arts market and concert series on the Arcata Plaza today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This afternoon’s musical entertainment will be provided by Swingo Domingo, an act I have yet to hear, something I hope to rectify if the sun’s out. Afterward, in the same vicinity at 7 p.m., the Outer Space is hosting a pop and punk show, with Seattle’s Dining Dead kicking it with locals Think Tank and Blub. This all-ages sober space has a mask requirement, and tonight’s entertainment comes with a $5-$10 suggested sliding scale entrance fee.
