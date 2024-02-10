Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 10

The Outer Space
is hosting a Punks for Palestine benefit show tonight at 7:30 p.m., with bands Vegan Slaughterhouse, The Groomers, Brain Dead Rejects
and Heart Eyes
putting in their best effort for a good cause. The door is $5-$10 sliding scale, and the proceeds go to the American Near East Refugee Aid, providing relief for the affected civilians of Palestine and Lebanon, or as the government of Israel refers to them, “legitimate military targets.” Later on at Humbrews
at 9 p.m.
, rough and sleazy rapper and street survivor Mickey Avalon
is back in town to show us all that he ain’t down yet. Singer Blake Banks
is on board, too ($30, $25 advance).
