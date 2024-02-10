A+E

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Music Tonight: Saturday, Feb. 10

The Outer Space is hosting a Punks for Palestine benefit show tonight at 7:30 p.m., with bands Vegan Slaughterhouse, The Groomers, Brain Dead Rejects and Heart Eyes putting in their best effort for a good cause. The door is $5-$10 sliding scale, and the proceeds go to the American Near East Refugee Aid, providing relief for the affected civilians of Palestine and Lebanon, or as the government of Israel refers to them, “legitimate military targets.” Later on at Humbrews at 9 p.m., rough and sleazy rapper and street survivor Mickey Avalon is back in town to show us all that he ain’t down yet. Singer Blake Banks is on board, too ($30, $25 advance).
