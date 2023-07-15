A+E

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, July 15

Posted By on Sat, Jul 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The Pine Hill Haints headline a free Saturday show at the Shanty in Eureka. - PHOTO BY DANA LEE
  • Photo by Dana Lee
  • The Pine Hill Haints headline a free Saturday show at the Shanty in Eureka.
Regular readers will notice that certain bands get a mention every time they roll through town. This is due to a group having done something to catch my attention in a profound enough fashion that I feel the desire to get as many people on board with the opportunity to see it live as is possible. I’m nothing if not a cheerleader for great live shows. One such act is The Pine Hill Haints, a spooky collective from Alabama, whose death country twang deals in apparitions and eldritch rural sermons from the sepia, cellulose and acetate times. They’re playing a free one at
the Shanty tonight at 9 p.m., where the musicians will be opening for themselves as The Invisible Teardrops, a Farfisa organ-led homage to ’60s garage rock. Also on the bill are local bar rock heroes The Smashed Glass. This is gonna be a good one.
