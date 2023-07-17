A+E

Monday, July 17, 2023

Music Tonight: Monday, July 17

Posted By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM

One ongoing gig that has helped fill the live music dates in the lazy midsummer calendar slump is Savage Henry’s Metal Mondays, an early-ish (7 p.m.) offering that is friendly to working headbangers of all stripes. Tonight’s bill is all Humboldt talent, with metal bands Nail Gun and Midnight Mass hitting the volume knob with punk act Council of Vermin. $10 gets you in the door, and this all-ages show requires a valid I.D. to drink. Viva.
