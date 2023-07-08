A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Blue Lake Celebrates Annie & Mary Day on Sunday

Posted By on Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Dead On perform Grateful Dead covers at the 2021 Annie & Mary Day - PHOTO BY MARK LARSON
  • Photo by Mark Larson
  • Dead On perform Grateful Dead covers at the 2021 Annie & Mary Day
Hello, summer! Festivals galore await us at every turn. In sunny Blue Lake this weekend, it’s the 54th annual Annie & Mary Day, happening Sunday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (free admission). The celebration of the historic Arcata Mad River Rail Line (and namesakes Annie Carroll and Mary Buckley), starts off with a “quirky” parade at 11 a.m. with music, giant puppets, antique cars, floats and horses, followed by an all-day festival in Perigot Park with craft vendors, beverages, barbecue and other food. Plop your lawn chair down in the grass and enjoy live music from Fickle Hill, Dead On, Cadillac Ranch and Checkered Past.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 6, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 27
Black Snakes

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation