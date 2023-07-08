Saturday, July 8, 2023
Blue Lake Celebrates Annie & Mary Day on Sunday
By Kali Cozyris
on Sat, Jul 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Photo by Mark Larson
Dead On perform Grateful Dead covers at the 2021 Annie & Mary Day
Hello, summer! Festivals galore await us at every turn. In sunny Blue Lake
this weekend, it’s the 54th annual Annie & Mary Day
, happening Sunday, July 9
, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(free admission). The celebration of the historic Arcata Mad River Rail Line (and namesakes Annie Carroll and Mary Buckley), starts off with a “quirky” parade at 11 a.m. with music, giant puppets, antique cars, floats and horses, followed by an all-day festival in Perigot Park with craft vendors, beverages, barbecue and other food. Plop your lawn chair down in the grass and enjoy live music from Fickle Hill, Dead On, Cadillac Ranch
and Checkered Past
.
