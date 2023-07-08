Blue Lake Celebrates Annie & Mary Day on Sunday

click to enlarge Photo by Mark Larson

Dead On perform Grateful Dead covers at the 2021 Annie & Mary Day

Hello, summer! Festivals galore await us at every turn. In sunnythis weekend, it’s the 54th annual, happening(free admission). The celebration of the historic Arcata Mad River Rail Line (and namesakes Annie Carroll and Mary Buckley), starts off with a “quirky” parade at 11 a.m. with music, giant puppets, antique cars, floats and horses, followed by an all-day festival in Perigot Park with craft vendors, beverages, barbecue and other food. Plop your lawn chair down in the grass and enjoy live music fromand