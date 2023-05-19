A+E

Friday, May 19, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, May 19

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM

With the Huckleberry Flint show at the Old Steeple sold out (according to the venue’s website, anyway), I’m going to recommend two shows in Arcata, both at 9 p.m. Once again, Humbrews is hosting the Stink Foot Orchestra, a group dedicated to playing the rock works of the late Frank Zappa, fronted by Napoleon Murphy Brock, one of the most popular vocalists from the 1970s version of his group ($25). Meanwhile, over at the Miniplex, it’s a found-sound, psych-rock type of night, with Invisible Dog from Los Angeles teaming up with sometimes-locals Winter Band (featuring members from Comets on Fire and Skygreen Leopards) and Anthony Taibbi from White Manna’s act Spunflower. Ten bucks is beyond reasonable for a crack at hearing the assorted talent on deck.
  Photo courtesy of the artist
  Invisible Dog plays the Miniplex on Friday, May 19, at 9 p.m.
