A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Pedal Party

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Saddle up for two-wheelin’ fun at the Bicycle Celebration and Expo, happening Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jefferson Community Center (free). May is National Bike Month, and Bike Month Humboldt wants you to join in for a family-friendly celebration of the benefits of bicycling, like good health for you and the planet. At the event, you can test ride an e-bike, ride the skills course, make a bike-blender smoothie and take part in raffle giveaways, all while enjoying live music by Blueberry Hill Boogie Band and eats from Los Giles food truck. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kali Cozyris
Bio:
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 18, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 20
Drag for the Next Generation

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation