Thursday, May 18, 2023
Pedal Party
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM
Saddle up for two-wheelin’ fun at the Bicycle Celebration and Expo
, happening Saturday, May 20
, from 11 a.m.
to 2 p.m.
at Jefferson Community Center
(free). May is National Bike Month, and Bike Month Humboldt wants you to join in for a family-friendly celebration of the benefits of bicycling, like good health for you and the planet. At the event, you can test ride an e-bike, ride the skills course, make a bike-blender smoothie and take part in raffle giveaways, all while enjoying live music by Blueberry Hill Boogie Band and eats from Los Giles food truck.
