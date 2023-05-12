Music Tonight: Friday, May 12

click to enlarge Courtesy of the artists

Margaritas Podridas play the Miniplex on Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m.

Sonora, Mexico’s Sub Pop Records-signed actis a young group of mostly female musicians who have dipped deep into the well of a genre of early-’90s music called shoegaze. With a heavily treated and distorted guitar tone and introspective, sighing vocals, this group has mastered all the finer points of the form. Tonight they share the stage at thewithfrom Seattle, a band with a similar vibe that appears to have been very influenced by the alt-sounds from that decade (an era I only sort of remember and I am almost certain none of the group’s members were alive to experience firsthand) at 9 p.m. ($15).