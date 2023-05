Murray the Magician at Bear River Rec Center

click to enlarge Photo by Shane O'Neal

Murray SawChuck, aka Murray the Magician

Throw a little Dep in your hair and head toforthisat($30-$50). It’s comedy, it’s illusion, it’s audience interaction! Murray SawChuck, aka Murray the Magician, is known worldwide for his amazing feats of magic — from disappearing acts to mind-reading tricks and everything in between. His shows are filled with humor and audience interaction, so get ready to laugh, revel in the mystery and have a magical night out. This one’s suitable and fun for the whole family. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets online