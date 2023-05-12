A+E

Friday, May 12, 2023

Murray the Magician at Bear River Rec Center

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2023

Throw a little Dep in your hair and head to Bear River Recreation Center for Murray the Magician - Family Show this Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ($30-$50). It’s comedy, it’s illusion, it’s audience interaction! Murray SawChuck, aka Murray the Magician, is known worldwide for his amazing feats of magic — from disappearing acts to mind-reading tricks and everything in between. His shows are filled with humor and audience interaction, so get ready to laugh, revel in the mystery and have a magical night out. This one’s suitable and fun for the whole family. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets online.
click to enlarge Murray SawChuck, aka Murray the Magician - PHOTO BY SHANE O&#39;NEAL
  • Photo by Shane O'Neal
  • Murray SawChuck, aka Murray the Magician
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

