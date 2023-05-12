Friday, May 12, 2023
Murray the Magician at Bear River Rec Center
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM
Throw a little Dep in your hair and head to Bear River Recreation Center
for Murray the Magician - Family Show
this Saturday, May 13
at 8 p.m.
($30-$50). It’s comedy, it’s illusion, it’s audience interaction! Murray SawChuck, aka Murray the Magician, is known worldwide for his amazing feats of magic — from disappearing acts to mind-reading tricks and everything in between. His shows are filled with humor and audience interaction, so get ready to laugh, revel in the mystery and have a magical night out. This one’s suitable and fun for the whole family. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets online
