Thursday, May 11, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, May 11
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Reverend Horton Heat
is an institution among fans of “psychobilly” music, which is a twangy mix of country, punk rock and rockabilly. For nearly 40 years, the Dallas-based trio has been tearing up stages around the world, led by guitarist Jim Heath, whose stage name gives the band its evocative, backwoods revival-preacher vibe. Tonight at 8 p.m.
you can catch the boys at Humbrews, where they will be teaming up with similarly minded quartet The Delta Bombers
from Las Vegas ($25).
