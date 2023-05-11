A+E

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Music Tonight: Thursday, May 11

The Reverend Horton Heat is an institution among fans of “psychobilly” music, which is a twangy mix of country, punk rock and rockabilly. For nearly 40 years, the Dallas-based trio has been tearing up stages around the world, led by guitarist Jim Heath, whose stage name gives the band its evocative, backwoods revival-preacher vibe. Tonight at 8 p.m. you can catch the boys at Humbrews, where they will be teaming up with similarly minded quartet The Delta Bombers from Las Vegas ($25).
