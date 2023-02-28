Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Photos: Ferndale's First Drag Show
The Gatsby at the Rep
fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride held at the Ferndale Repertory Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 25 put the vamp in revamp. Planned to make up for the canceled
family-friendly event at the Old Steeple, this adults-only show added burlesque and bellydancing to the bill, all hosted by ribald emcee Jamie Bondage.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Ollie Hancock
-
Ultra Payne blew kisses during the curtain call at the Ferndale Repertory Theatre.
Drag performers ran the gamut from vintage vibes to punk and glam. Likewise, the burlesque ranged from retro to Goth, while Zeta Fusion belly dancers brought Middle Eastern and pan-African music and moves. Audience members wadded and tossed bills onto the stage or stuffed them in the buckets of "Tip Tarts" trawling the aisles, all of it benefiting the upcoming June Pride celebration in Ferndale. While some of the night's entertainment was meant to be ephemeral and unphotographed, photographer Ollie Hancock shot some of the action (with permission) for the slideshow below.
Tags: drag, LGBTQ, Ferndale Repertory Theatre, Ultra Payne, Felix Flex, Thrash and Recycling, Aiden Abett, Zeta Fusion, bellydance, burlesque, Jamie Bondage, Image, Slideshow