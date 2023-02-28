A+E

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Photos: Ferndale's First Drag Show

The Gatsby at the Rep fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride held at the Ferndale Repertory Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 25 put the vamp in revamp. Planned to make up for the canceled family-friendly event at the Old Steeple, this adults-only show added burlesque and bellydancing to the bill, all hosted by ribald emcee Jamie Bondage.
Drag performers ran the gamut from vintage vibes to punk and glam. Likewise, the burlesque ranged from retro to Goth, while Zeta Fusion belly dancers brought Middle Eastern and pan-African music and moves. Audience members  wadded and tossed bills onto the stage or stuffed them in the buckets of "Tip Tarts" trawling the aisles, all of it benefiting the upcoming June Pride celebration in Ferndale. While some of the night's entertainment was meant to be ephemeral and unphotographed, photographer Ollie Hancock shot some of the action (with permission) for the slideshow below.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia's 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

