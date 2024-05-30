Raised Stakes at The Prom 

As giggling teens heckled, "You're GAY. We're all GAY," from an open second-story window, echoing off the buildings of downtown Ferndale, and an unfortunate side street detour led us to a church marquee reading, "Ferndale Reps The Prom is Anti Christ and Pro LGBTQ," the importance of playing stakes in theater productions was solidified. Stakes are what quicken the heartbeat and raise the energy level of actors who achieve the ever-present motivation of what may befall a character should they fail their objective. The higher the stakes, the stronger the drive and, subsequently, the deeper the investment for the audience. Ferndale Repertory Theatre's new production The Prom, amid its zany hilarity, incredible performances and technical prowess, has a deep message. For this show, in this time and in that city, its impact raises an already good production to the next level.

In Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin's The Prom, self-absorbed Broadway actors Dee Dee Allen (Jessy McQuade) and Barry Glickman (Warren Hardison) decide on a gimmick to revitalize their reputations after their show flops with brutal reviews. Armed with their PR rep Shelly (Sarah Traywick), and flanked by struggling actors Trent (Merrick D. Yra) and Angie (Liz Erenberger), they hilariously inject themselves into a media controversy where a high school PTA in Indiana cancels prom due to lesbian student Emma (Lily Herlihy) wanting to attend with her girlfriend Alyssa (Grace Humphreys). As the actors devise ridiculous ways to appear altruistic — protesting the PTA meeting that has already decided to produce an all-inclusive prom, staging an LGBTQ acceptance song at a monster truck rally and organizing television appearances — Emma struggles with the attention and is ostracized.

Director and choreographer Jessie Gelormino assembled a talented production crew amid a very difficult technical show with multiple location and costume changes. Lighting by S.M. not only adds dimension to Jaiden Clark's clever set design with beautiful color palates but also mover specials that add texture and movement. The opening tableau immediately impresses with vibrance, and a heart created by two perfectly placed lights spilling onto a red velvet curtain encompasses a perfect message. With some minor adjusts and a curtain, they create a high school, a hotel, a Applebee's, a New York restaurant, offices and a bedroom, to name a few. Though some spaces could be defined more by stiff light lines and masking of some stationary pieces, the changes are satisfying and impressive. For a touch more reality, Roux Kratt's property design could include more working pieces, as actor's miming sips from glasses that are obviously not full of liquid and a hand referencing a Bible strain illusions. Still, their choices make sense. Shay Heitzman's costume design is fantastic, especially if you love shoes and glitter, though Dee Dee needs diamonds and furs.

All the actors are solid in their performances. Standout Herlihy, already a veteran community actor, is a superstar with sweetness and venerability. Once she fully owns how good she is, there is no limit to this young talent. Hardison refrains from offensive gay stereotypes and is the right amount of zany and loveable. Yra is masterful with his energy and control. His presence makes everyone funnier. Veronica Ruse as PTA leader Mrs. Greene makes her despicable character relatable with powerful acting. I am always impressed with Traywick as one of the best actors in the county — this role is no exception.

I think of my experience after the show and what its repercussions would be if I were a questioning Ferndale youth or a struggling adult who may have never experienced acceptance. The show gave me the energy to laugh it off. When everyone involved with this production thinks about the gift of energy like that in these circumstances, the stakes are instantly realized. As the production continues and their gift gets more defined, I encourage you to stand with them in their truth. Not only to vanquish fear, but to experience joy and be empowered to simply laugh everything else off.

Ferndale Repertory Theatre's production of The Prom continues Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 16. Visit ferndalerep.org or call (707) 786-5483.

Tiggerbouncer Custodio (he/she/they) is an empowered queer Indigenous Filipino artist whose works have been seen on Humboldt stages and elsewhere.

