Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, March 1
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM
John Craigie
is a true raconteur, a rambling singer/songwriter whose stage presence evokes the balance between heartfelt tunes and comedic stories and non-sequiturs. He makes his return to the 707 this evening at 7 p.m.
, when he’ll be posting up at the Van Duzer Theatre
with roadmates The Ballroom Thieves
, who will hopefully not be stealing our recently remodeled venue — a bad joke that I am sure the group has heard before, but you get what you give with a name like that ($35).
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Bradley Cox
-
John Craigie
Tags: John Craigie, The Ballroom Thieves, Van Duzer Theatre, Image