Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, March 1

Posted By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM

John Craigie is a true raconteur, a rambling singer/songwriter whose stage presence evokes the balance between heartfelt tunes and comedic stories and non-sequiturs. He makes his return to the 707 this evening at 7 p.m., when he’ll be posting up at the Van Duzer Theatre with roadmates The Ballroom Thieves, who will hopefully not be stealing our recently remodeled venue — a bad joke that I am sure the group has heard before, but you get what you give with a name like that ($35).
click to enlarge John Craigie - PHOTO BY BRADLEY COX
  • Photo by Bradley Cox
  • John Craigie
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

