Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 28
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The Outer Space
Photo by George Ruth, courtesy of the artist
Fig of Blood Hunny.
is hosting Portland’s dream pop distortion dealers Nonbinary Girlfriend
this evening at 8 p.m.
Two Arcata bands, the surfy Miazma
and the folky Blood Hunny
will also be on the bill. A suggested donation of $5-$20 is requested but not demanded, however, masks are required for this all-ages show.
