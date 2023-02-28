A+E

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Feb. 28

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Fig of Blood Hunny. - PHOTO BY GEORGE RUTH, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Photo by George Ruth, courtesy of the artist
  • Fig of Blood Hunny.
The Outer Space is hosting Portland’s dream pop distortion dealers Nonbinary Girlfriend this evening at 8 p.m. Two Arcata bands, the surfy Miazma and the folky Blood Hunny will also be on the bill. A suggested donation of $5-$20 is requested but not demanded, however, masks are required for this all-ages show.
