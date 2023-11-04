Music Tonight: Saturday, Nov. 4

click to enlarge Photo by Alison Kinney, courtesy of the artist

Cyrus Smith plays the Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

I love a good album release show and tonight’s offering at thelooks very promising.might be a familiar name to those of you who have followed the market, dance and special event scene, as he has played bass for two of the more interesting and industrious groups from that circuit, namely The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band and The Cowtown Serenaders. His solo stuff is a different animal, with soft folk pop trickling out of the nylon string murmurs of his deftly arranged record Bloom. Smith’s backup crew for the night will be the highly talented pedal steel playerfrom Canary and the Vamp, as well as his multi-stringed palfrom the two previously mentioned market bands. Opening support will be provided by local indie-folk outfitand the shindig starts at, with a $10-$20 sliding scale door price.