Saturday, November 4, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Nov. 4

Posted By on Sat, Nov 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Cyrus Smith plays the Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. - PHOTO BY ALISON KINNEY, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Photo by Alison Kinney, courtesy of the artist
  • Cyrus Smith plays the Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
I love a good album release show and tonight’s offering at the Sanctuary looks very promising. Cyrus Smith might be a familiar name to those of you who have followed the market, dance and special event scene, as he has played bass for two of the more interesting and industrious groups from that circuit, namely The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band and The Cowtown Serenaders. His solo stuff is a different animal, with soft folk pop trickling out of the nylon string murmurs of his deftly arranged record Bloom. Smith’s backup crew for the night will be the highly talented pedal steel player Aleister Page from Canary and the Vamp, as well as his multi-stringed pal Daniel Nickerson from the two previously mentioned market bands. Opening support will be provided by local indie-folk outfit Blood Hunny and the shindig starts at 7 p.m., with a $10-$20 sliding scale door price.
