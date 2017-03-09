News

News / By Thadeus Greenson

Hello and Goodbye

The current and future county superintendents weigh in on the state of education in Humboldt

(March 9, 2017) For the first time in nearly 15 years, the Humboldt County Office of Education will soon be under new leadership. With Garry Eagles set to retire later this month after...
On the Cover / By Sean Jansen

Steelhead Days

A Humboldt fishing contest gives you three months to land a catch. It may not be enough.

(March 9, 2017) The life of a steelhead fisherman isn't recommended. Nor is the life of someone dating a steelhead fisherman, for that matter, as a steelhead fishermen's life is one filled with...
Letters + Opinion

Views / By Dave Meserve

The Need for Sanctuary

The case for protecting the vulnerable among us

(March 9, 2017) Sanctuary city ordinances will be considered soon by the Arcata (April 5 agenda) and Eureka city councils and efforts are also under way to make Humboldt County a sanctuary county....
The Week in Weed / By Linda Stansberry

Quick Withdraw

Smokers stymied in the Silver State

(March 9, 2017) Attendees at this year's High Times Cannabis Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada, were dealt a double blow of disappointment last weekend when organizers announced at the last minute there would...
Music

The Setlist / By Andy Powell

The Substitute

(March 9, 2017) One of the many things in life that make me feel overwhelming guilt is the fact that I don't make it out to many shows these days. (I won't spend...
Arts + Scene

Art Beat / By Gabrielle Gopinath

Tapping into Wire

Elizabeth Berrien expands her Wire Zoo

(March 9, 2017) Elizabeth Berrien makes sculpture from tensile wire, crimping, twisting and winding silvery filaments around a central void. Her gossamer sculptures take the forms of living things — mostly animals and...
Arts! Arcata

Arts! Arcata

Friday, Mar. 10, 6-9 p.m.

(March 9, 2017) Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.facebook.com/artsarcata for more information or call 822-4500. ANGELICA ATELIER 11th and...
Eat + Drink

Table Talk / By Simona Carini

Poulet Yassa

A savory taste of West Africa

(March 9, 2017) I was not an unusual child in my dreams of traveling to distant places. Geography was one of my favorite subjects in school and the globe a companion to my...
Life + Outdoors

Down and Dirty / By Heather Jo Flores

Think Outside the Garden Box

(March 9, 2017) Whether we realize it or not, all of us are designers. And all design is ecological design in that it either hurts or helps nature, regardless of the intent. As...
HumBug / By Anthony Westkamper

Shoo, Fly

Pussy willows and unwanted fellows

(March 9, 2017) Willows on the River It was sunny when I went to get my hiking boots but by the time I got dressed and out the door, it was 49 degrees...
week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 9, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 10
Steelhead Days

