Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Music Tonight: Tuesday, May 28
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM
I’ve been hearing talk about a new “coming weekly” thing, which, by the time you read this, will have already kicked the bugs out of its inauguration and will be ready to roll on through the arc of its lifespan. I’m talking about the Beer Pong Open Mic
at the Eureka Vets Hall
, which looks like the kind of fun free-for-all we dearly need to fill some voids left by the collapse of live entertainment during the peak plague years. I can’t speak for its qualities yet, but if you are curious, 7 p.m.
is the time, and apparently comedy is a main theme, although live music and spoken word is also allowed on the docket.
