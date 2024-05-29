Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 29
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Chris Pureka
is a singer-songwriter from Portland whose music is layered in certain country essentials (lap steel, acoustic guitar, shuffling rhythms) that offset the folkier aspects of their general approach — especially the singing — to deliver a vibe that is both rooted and ethereal. It’s a nice trick, if you can pull it off, which Pureka does often and quite well on the album I listened to, 2021’s The Longest Year
. You can check them out tonight at an early 7 p.m.
show at the Miniplex
($20, $17 advance), which will be followed up at 9 p.m.
with the regular queer dance party Big Mood
