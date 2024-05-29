A+E

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 29

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Chris Pureka is a singer-songwriter from Portland whose music is layered in certain country essentials (lap steel, acoustic guitar, shuffling rhythms) that offset the folkier aspects of their general approach — especially the singing — to deliver a vibe that is both rooted and ethereal. It’s a nice trick, if you can pull it off, which Pureka does often and quite well on the album I listened to, 2021’s The Longest Year. You can check them out tonight at an early 7 p.m. show at the Miniplex ($20, $17 advance), which will be followed up at 9 p.m. with the regular queer dance party Big Mood at 9 p.m.
