Monday, May 27, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, May 27

Posted By on Mon, May 27, 2024 at 10:09 AM

Oakland’s Sugar Candy Mountain trades in all things vintage and psychedelic, from the soul sounds of Shuggie Otis to early Krautrock and Brazilian tropicalia, with the well- tempered musical clutch of a duo tuned instinctively to the transmission of cross-genre vibes. They’ll be laying and playing it out tonight at the Miniplex for an early 8 p.m. show, where a few members of local sunshine-hustlers the California Poppies will be performing under the name Los Calicos ($20, $17 advance).
