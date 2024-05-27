Monday, May 27, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, May 27
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, May 27, 2024 at 10:09 AM
Oakland’s Sugar Candy Mountain
trades in all things vintage and psychedelic, from the soul sounds of Shuggie Otis to early Krautrock and Brazilian tropicalia, with the well- tempered musical clutch of a duo tuned instinctively to the transmission of cross-genre vibes. They’ll be laying and playing it out tonight at the Miniplex
for an early 8 p.m.
show, where a few members of local sunshine-hustlers the California Poppies will be performing under the name Los Calicos
($20, $17 advance).
Tags: Sugar Candy Mountain, Miniplex, Los Calicos, Image