Call for Submissions: 2024 Coloring Book Art

CALLING ALL ARTISTS: Ink up your pens or charge up your tablets, it's time for another NCJ Coloring Book!

Submit your black and white line drawings and we'll create the book. Here are the specs:

• Black and white line art only

• Dimensions: 8.5" x 11”, either landscape or portrait

• Submit high resolution digital files, raster JPG or PDF (300 dpi at full size) or vector PDF.

• Be sure we have your contact information (email, phone, mailing address)

• And send us a short bio of about 100 words.

As with previous editions, proceeds from the NCJ Coloring Book sales will be shared between the contributing artists and NCJ to support local artists and local journalism, both of which are vital to Humboldt County.

Submit your work to [email protected] by March 31, 2024. We'll choose a baker's dozen submissions (give or take) and print up the coloring book, after which it will be available at ncjshop.com. The published artists will also receive a complimentary copy.

Get drawing! We can't wait to see your work.



2021, 2022 and 2023 Coloring Books are still available!

Check them out on ncjshop.com.



Note: Artists retain rights to their work. North Coast Journal reserves the right to touch up submissions for reproduction and to use submissions for promotional purposes.