A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, December 11, 2023

Comedy Tonight: Monday, Dec. 11

Posted By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
I can’t say that I know much about comedian Pete Nelson, other than I have been seeing his name around town quite a bit hosting a variety of open mics and comedy shows. Tonight’s gig at the Crisp Lounge is a multimedia affair called Pete’s Projecting Again. If that piques your interest, show up at 7 p.m. with $5 in hand for the door.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 7, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 49
Corporate Abuse, Environmental Harm Dominate Project Censored

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation