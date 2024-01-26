Friday, January 26, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 26
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM
DJ Kreepeeo
is curating Phonk Crypt
at the Miniplex
tonight at 10 p.m.
Expect a clubby appreciation of the mix-tape culture of the ’90s -’00s Dirty South sound, with all the grimy crunk and horror-show beauty that put underground rap on the map from Memphis to Houston. It’s a $5-$10 sliding scale but (loud enough for the people in the back) this gig is a no-one-turned- away-for-lack-of-funds, aka NOTAFLOF, affair.
Tags: DJ Kreepeeo, Phonk Crypt, Miniplex, Image