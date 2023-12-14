Holiday Dance Magic

The season of holiday dance is upon us — a time when tutus twirl, pointe shoes pirouette and the spirit of the season comes alive on stages across the county. The Nutcracker
, Tchaikovsky's timeless classic, gets some love from two outstanding local dance companies this week, plus a creative take on a holiday favorite. First up, North Coast Dance
presents the holiday tradition of The Nutcracker
at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
with shows continuing Friday, Dec.15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m. (tickets online). Next up is Sundance Ballet Co.
, presenting a cast of 90 dancers in its traditional version of The Nutcracker
on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Van Duzer Theatre
($25, $20 children, $20, $15 children advance). Also, Trillium Dance Studios
brings to life the verses of the 'Twas the Night Before Christmas
on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Van Duzer Theatre
($15-$30).
- Photo by Tina's Photography
- Sundance Ballet Company. Rat King-Stephanie Carter, Clara-Sophia Acorn, Nutcracker-Stuart Cataldo, Nathaniel-Miles Grant, Drosselmeyer-Sean Powers.