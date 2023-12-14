Holiday Dance Magic

click to enlarge Photo by Tina's Photography

Sundance Ballet Company. Rat King-Stephanie Carter, Clara-Sophia Acorn, Nutcracker-Stuart Cataldo, Nathaniel-Miles Grant, Drosselmeyer-Sean Powers.

The season of holiday dance is upon us — a time when tutus twirl, pointe shoes pirouette and the spirit of the season comes alive on stages across the county., Tchaikovsky's timeless classic, gets some love from two outstanding local dance companies this week, plus a creative take on a holiday favorite. First up,presents the holiday tradition ofat thewith shows continuing Friday, Dec.15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m. (tickets online). Next up is, presenting a cast of 90 dancers in its traditional version ofon Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m. at($25, $20 children, $20, $15 children advance). Also,brings to life the verses of theon Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at($15-$30).