Thursday, December 14, 2023

Dance

Holiday Dance Magic

Posted By on Thu, Dec 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM

The season of holiday dance is upon us — a time when tutus twirl, pointe shoes pirouette and the spirit of the season comes alive on stages across the county. The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's timeless classic, gets some love from two outstanding local dance companies this week, plus a creative take on a holiday favorite. First up, North Coast Dance presents the holiday tradition of The Nutcracker at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts with shows continuing Friday, Dec.15 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m. (tickets online). Next up is Sundance Ballet Co., presenting a cast of 90 dancers in its traditional version of The Nutcracker on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Van Duzer Theatre ($25, $20 children, $20, $15 children advance). Also, Trillium Dance Studios brings to life the verses of the 'Twas the Night Before Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Van Duzer Theatre ($15-$30).
click to enlarge Sundance Ballet Company. Rat King-Stephanie Carter, Clara-Sophia Acorn, Nutcracker-Stuart Cataldo, Nathaniel-Miles Grant, Drosselmeyer-Sean Powers. - PHOTO BY TINA'S PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo by Tina's Photography
  • Sundance Ballet Company. Rat King-Stephanie Carter, Clara-Sophia Acorn, Nutcracker-Stuart Cataldo, Nathaniel-Miles Grant, Drosselmeyer-Sean Powers.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

Dec 14, 2023
