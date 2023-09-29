Music Tonight: Friday, Sept. 29

click to enlarge
Unless you acted far in advance and managed to snag some tickets, the sold-out Thundercat show at the Van Duzen is not in your cards tonight, friend. Don’t sweat it though, the Miniplex
is putting on a banger at 9 p.m.
San Francisco’s warm, electro-tinged chamber pop act Healing Potpourri
is in the house, and the group is out flogging a new LP called ‘Paradise,’ which was produced by Stereolab-collaborator Sean O’Hagan. All signs point to this gig being a hidden gem, and for $12 at the door and $8 if you buy online in advance, that’s a hot deal. Locals Los Perdidos
and Mister Moonbeam
also bring the noise.