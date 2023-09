Even money you don't have enough poetry or fresh air in your life right now. Get both on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at 4007 Cedar St. in Eureka, where David Holper will be reading from his new book of poemsBring a lawn chair and settle in for an al fresco reading of the inaugural Eureka poet laureate's work inspired by untranslatable words from other languages. Curious? Here's a poem from the book sparked by the Russian word for the falling of leaves:

Along the trail, we gathered

the largest of the rust-colored sycamore leaves

that had fallen to where our hands found them.

Later we placed them on the coffee table,

sat by candlelight, and wrote poems

about autumn. What dark sweetness

in watching the winter

prepare her spare gray garments

wreathed in smoke and fog

and the chill of the first killing frost.

____________________

Listopad (Russian, noun): Means literarally “the falling of the leaves” but is also the name of the month for October.