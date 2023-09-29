Friday, September 29, 2023
Ferndale Rep's Spooky Movie Series Kicks off Saturday with The Invisible Man
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM
We are on the cusp of spooky season with October imminent and many favorite classic and soon-to-be classic horror and Halloween films set to dominate TV networks and streaming services. But how wicked would it be to watch them on the big screen with a group of like-minded fans? We’re in luck. Ferndale Repertory Theatre
is transforming its live theater space to a movie house for the Spooky Movie Series
getting underway this Saturday, Sept. 30
, with The Invisible Man
(1933), starring Claude Rains, showing at 7 p.m.
($10, $5 students/seniors).
Concessions are available and other movies in the series are Bram Stoker's Dracula, Frankenstein, Ghostbusters
and Friday the 13th
. P.S.: The ATL is killing it in October with its movie lineup, too — we’ll get to that next week.
Tags: Ferndale Repertory Theatre, Spooky Movie Series, The Invisible Man (1933), Image