Photos: North Country Fair Floods the Plaza

On the first day of the North Country Fair, the wild and wooly All Species Parade took a turn for fins and scales with its Creating the Flow theme, celebrating Klamath River dam removal. Once the symbolic dam went "boom," marchers and drummers with handpainted salmon and fish streamed through for two loops around the plaza. A large crowd watched street demonstrations of dam removal by performers from the Arcata Playhouse and Northcoast Environmental Center, as well. And ringing the grassy lawn, where dancers and other performers entertained, vendors of all sorts sold their wares. Photographers Mark Larson and Kait Angus were on hand to capture the highlights in the slideshows below.