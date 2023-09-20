A+E

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Photos: North Country Fair Floods the Plaza

Posted By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM

On the first day of the North Country Fair, the wild and wooly All Species Parade took a turn for fins and scales with its Creating the Flow theme, celebrating Klamath River dam removal. Once the symbolic dam went "boom," marchers and drummers with handpainted salmon and fish streamed through for two loops around the plaza. A large crowd watched street demonstrations of dam removal by performers from the Arcata Playhouse and Northcoast Environmental Center, as well. And ringing the grassy lawn, where dancers and other performers entertained, vendors of all sorts sold their wares. Photographers Mark Larson and Kait Angus were on hand to capture the highlights in the slideshows below.

Slideshow All Species Parade Dam-Removal 2023
All Species Parade Dam-Removal 2023 14 slides
All Species Parade Dam-Removal 2023
All Species Parade Dam-Removal 2023
Click to View 14 slides
Slideshow North Country Fair 2023
North Country Fair 2023 23 slides
North Country Fair 2023
North Country Fair 2023
By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Click to View 23 slides
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

