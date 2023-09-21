Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 21

click to enlarge courtesy of the artists

Mariachi Herencia de México

I’ve long been a fan of larger ensemble groups playing traditional or genre music. I am thinking of the country swing sounds of the mini orchestras that famously back-up singers like k.d. lang and Lyle Lovett, or the large tropical pop groups that were the sonic palette of composers like Sergio Mendes and Henry Mancini. So I am immediately intrigued by a touring act that pulls off the same feat with mariachi music, a genre for which a strong argument can be made is one of the world’s great examples of music of the people. The group in question is, a Chicago-based outfit that has garnered quite a bit of renown in the relatively short time since its inception in 2017. Tonight at, you can catch ’em in action at the, and I suggest snagging your tickets sooner rather than later, as the Center Arts website was flashing the ominous “limited” link as of press time ($15-$35).