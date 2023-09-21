A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 21

Posted By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 8:26 AM

I’ve long been a fan of larger ensemble groups playing traditional or genre music. I am thinking of the country swing sounds of the mini orchestras that famously back-up singers like k.d. lang and Lyle Lovett, or the large tropical pop groups that were the sonic palette of composers like Sergio Mendes and Henry Mancini. So I am immediately intrigued by a touring act that pulls off the same feat with mariachi music, a genre for which a strong argument can be made is one of the world’s great examples of music of the people. The group in question is Mariachi Herencia de México, a Chicago-based outfit that has garnered quite a bit of renown in the relatively short time since its inception in 2017. Tonight at 7 p.m., you can catch ’em in action at the Van Duzer Theatre, and I suggest snagging your tickets sooner rather than later, as the Center Arts website was flashing the ominous “limited” link as of press time ($15-$35).
click to enlarge Mariachi Herencia de México - COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • courtesy of the artists
  • Mariachi Herencia de México
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 21, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 38
Burger Week 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation