Sunday, May 5, 2024

Editorial / Education / Food / Politics

CPH Protests and Doing Good on Cinco de Mayo

Posted By on Sun, May 5, 2024 at 12:28 PM

We're taking a look at how the protests and the clearing of Siemens Hall at Cal Poly Humboldt unfolded, as well as the administration's choices and responses. We've also got a story about how local Mexican restaurants are raising funds on Cinco de Mayo for a nonprofit offering free ESL classes. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories. 
In Print This Week: May 2, 2024 vol XXXV issue 18
'On Siemens Hall Hill'

Digital Edition

