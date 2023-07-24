Music Tonight: Monday, July 24

click to enlarge Photo by Mof

Portland sextet Abronia brings its longform, psychedelically-tinged tunes to Siren’s SongTavern on Monday.

Portland sextet Abronia plays longform, psychedelically-tinged soundtrack tunes fit for the vast deserts of the haunted mind. The band is joined tonight by two very fitting local co-conspirators, the excellent and one of my all-time favs,. This show is my undisputed pick of the week, and if you are a fan of outré soundscapes and heavy, frozen noise floes, this one is not to be missed. ($5-$10 sliding scale).