Monday, July 24, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, July 24
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Mof
-
Portland sextet Abronia brings its longform, psychedelically-tinged tunes to Siren’s SongTavern on Monday.
Speaking of the Siren’s Song Tavern
and shows whose start time promises a bit of evening sunshine over the nearby water, 8 p.m.
is a good time to return to port to check out a very cool gig to help inaugurate your work week. Portland sextet Abronia
plays longform, psychedelically- tinged soundtrack tunes fit for the vast deserts of the haunted mind. The band is joined tonight by two very fitting local co-conspirators, the excellent Cardboard
and one of my all-time favs, Blackplate
. This show is my undisputed pick of the week, and if you are a fan of outré soundscapes and heavy, frozen noise floes, this one is not to be missed. ($5-$10 sliding scale).
Tags: Siren’s Song Tavern, Abronia, Cardboard, Blackplate, Image