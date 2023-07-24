A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, July 24, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, July 24

Posted By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Portland sextet Abronia brings its longform, psychedelically-tinged tunes to Siren’s Song - Tavern on Monday. - PHOTO BY MOF
  • Photo by Mof
  • Portland sextet Abronia brings its longform, psychedelically-tinged tunes to Siren’s SongTavern on Monday.
Speaking of the Siren’s Song Tavern and shows whose start time promises a bit of evening sunshine over the nearby water, 8 p.m. is a good time to return to port to check out a very cool gig to help inaugurate your work week. Portland sextet Abronia plays longform, psychedelically- tinged soundtrack tunes fit for the vast deserts of the haunted mind. The band is joined tonight by two very fitting local co-conspirators, the excellent Cardboard and one of my all-time favs, Blackplate. This show is my undisputed pick of the week, and if you are a fan of outré soundscapes and heavy, frozen noise floes, this one is not to be missed. ($5-$10 sliding scale).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 20, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 29
‘A Normal Saturday’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation