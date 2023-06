The crowds, vendors and bands were back in their old stomping grounds for the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival. The official count of attendees hasn't been released yet but by noon, the masses lining up for oysters and other festival eats resembled pre-pandemic crowds. Photographer Mark Larson was on the scene for the oyster calling and speed shucking contests, as well as all the grilling and swilling around the block. See the slideshow below for highlights of the festivities.