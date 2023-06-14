Music Tonight: Wednesday, June 14

Growing up, most of my favorite summer memories oscillated between being weird and wild out in the coastal woods of North-Central Humboldt, where I created a vast and often chaotic fantasy world with my friends, and going to the library, where I got the tools (for free) to feed the engines of that world. This content could be anything from a VHS copy of John Boorman’s neon-Medieval masterpiece, to the mysterious and haunted works of authors like Alvin Schwartz, R.L. Stine, P.D. James or Edgar Allen Poe. In deference to those golden days, andwith respect to the glorious institution of free public learning, I’d like to suggest an event for those of you with growing creatures in your family roster. Theis hosting a family literacy party withat, with musical instruments to play and a free book for the younglings. Please attend. The event is free, as should all enriching community events be, if we lived in a better world.