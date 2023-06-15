Music Tonight: Thursday, June 15

click to enlarge courtesy of the band

Three Bad Jacks

Guitarist and composeris kicking off his June tour with a free evening at theat. If you’re in the mood for the goods — very well- played Americana, folk, world music and flamenco-style guitar — tonight’s the night, until he returns at the end of the month to the Logger Bar. Two hours later at the, you can catch local punk heroes Dead Drift opening up for So-Cal psychobilly acts The Rocketz and Three Bad Jacks ($10).