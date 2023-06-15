A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, June 15

Posted By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Guitarist and composer Oryan Peterson-Jones is kicking off his June tour with a free evening at the Humboldt Bay Social Club at 6 p.m. If you’re in the mood for the goods — very well- played Americana, folk, world music and flamenco-style guitar — tonight’s the night, until he returns at the end of the month to the Logger Bar.  Two hours later at the Jam, you can catch local punk heroes Dead Drift opening up for So-Cal psychobilly acts The Rocketz and Three Bad Jacks ($10).
click to enlarge Three Bad Jacks - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • Three Bad Jacks
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 15, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 24
‘Unapologetically’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation