Thursday, June 15, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, June 15
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Guitarist and composer Oryan Peterson-Jones
is kicking off his June tour with a free evening at the Humboldt Bay Social Club
at 6 p.m
. If you’re in the mood for the goods — very well- played Americana, folk, world music and flamenco-style guitar — tonight’s the night, until he returns at the end of the month to the Logger Bar.
Two hours later at the Jam
, you can catch local punk heroes Dead Drift opening up for So-Cal psychobilly acts The Rocketz and Three Bad Jacks ($10).
