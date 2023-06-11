Sunday, June 11, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, June 11
Local traveler and world musical encyclopedia Oryan Peterson-Jones
is gearing up to hit the road this summer and he will be playing some farewell gigs on the way out of the gate toward foreign destinations. Today is one such gig, and even better, it’s free. Come to Humboldt Cider Co.
at 3 p.m.
to see what I am talking about.
