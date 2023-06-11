A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, June 11

Posted By on Sun, Jun 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Oryan Peterson-Jones - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • courtesy of the artist
  • Oryan Peterson-Jones
Local traveler and world musical encyclopedia Oryan Peterson-Jones is gearing up to hit the road this summer and he will be playing some farewell gigs on the way out of the gate toward foreign destinations. Today is one such gig, and even better, it’s free. Come to Humboldt Cider Co. at 3 p.m. to see what I am talking about.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Oryan Peterson-Jones, Humboldt Cider Co.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 8, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 23
Launching Nigilax̂

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation