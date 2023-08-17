Buddy Brown Blues Fest This Saturday

click to enlarge

The thrill is ON at the 21st annualhappening thisfromtoat($15, $12 members, $5 children). The all-day blues, barbecue and beer fundraiser for Humboldt Folklife Society features a who’s-who of local blues musicians, including. Bring sunscreen, a hat and a hankering for the blues, baby. Gate ata.m.Lineup:11 a.m. Oryan Peterson-Jones12:15 p.m. Willow and the BlueTones1:30 p.m. Anna Hamilton Trio2:45 p.m. Buddy Reed4 p.m. Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band5:15 p.m. Blu Axis