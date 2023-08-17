A+E

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Music

Buddy Brown Blues Fest This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM

The thrill is ON at the 21st annual Buddy Brown Blues Festival happening this Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Perigot Park ($15, $12 members, $5 children). The all-day blues, barbecue and beer fundraiser for Humboldt Folklife Society features a who’s-who of local blues musicians, including Oryan Peterson-Jones, Willow and the Blue Tones, Anna Hamilton Trio, Buddy Reed and the Rip It Ups, Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band, and Blu Axis. Bring sunscreen, a hat and a hankering for the blues, baby. Gate at 10:30 a.m.

Lineup:
11 a.m. Oryan Peterson-Jones
12:15 p.m. Willow and the BlueTones
1:30 p.m. Anna Hamilton Trio
2:45 p.m. Buddy Reed
4 p.m. Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band
5:15 p.m. Blu Axis
