Monday, June 12, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, June 12

Posted By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM

While many other venues are quieting down for the summer off-season, Savage Henry Comedy Club still has the goods, and Metal Mondays is still alive and kicking. Tonight’s offering at 7 p.m. trends toward the stoner metal/doom sound, with touring bands Gray Goo and Twin Void offering the former, while local(ish) Insomnia Syndrome offers the latter. Two other regional bands bring the noise as well, with The Cookers on the punk tip, while LASHR’D is more balls- to-the-wall rock. It’s a $5-$10 cover, which is a small sacrifice to engage in this fine ritual.
