Music Tonight: Monday, June 12

While many other venues are quieting down for the summer off-season, Savage Henry Comedy Club
still has the goods, and Metal Mondays
is still alive and kicking. Tonight’s offering at 7 p.m.
trends toward the stoner metal/doom sound, with touring bands Gray Goo
and Twin Void
offering the former, while local(ish) Insomnia Syndrome
offers the latter. Two other regional bands bring the noise as well, with The Cookers
on the punk tip, while LASHR’D
is more balls- to-the-wall rock. It’s a $5-$10 cover, which is a small sacrifice to engage in this fine ritual.